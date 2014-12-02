STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Millicom International Cellular SA

* Hans-Holger Albrecht has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to step down as President and CEO of Millicom at year-end

* The Board of Directors has initiated a search process for Hans-Holger Albrecht's successor