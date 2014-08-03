Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Aug 3 Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom said it had received final regulatory approval for a deal in Colombia to combine its mobile business with the fixed-line business of Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM).
The deal, announced a year ago, will give Millicom a foothold in fixed broadband and TV in the South American country, areas that are important to its growth strategy.
Millicom said in a statement on Sunday it would work with EPM to complete the deal and appoint directors and officers of the merged company. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Jane Baird)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)