STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 Emerging markets mobile telecoms and media group Millicom said on Thursday it had reported to U.S. and Swedish authorities "potential improper payments" on behalf of its joint-venture in Guatamala, sending its shares down as much as 12 percent.

Millicom took this action after an investigation by law firm Covington & Burling overseen by a special committee of Millicom's board, the company said, adding it would cooperate with the authorities. It did not comment further on the nature of the suspect payments.

"It's just too early to say whether any investigation will commence and whether there will be any fines," Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos told Reuters. He declined to give more details.

"Self-reporting, as we have done to the authorities, and cooperating with the authorities is positively looked upon by authorities and good practice, and certainly helps the final outcome, whatever it may be," Ramos said.

The issue has created uncertainty over potential fines on Millicom and overshadowed the company's forecast-beating third-quarter core profit. Millicom's action also comes a week after renewed attention on past deals in Central Asia by peer TeliaSonera.

Shares in Millicom, which has 60 million mobile customers in 14 countries in Africa and Latin America, were down 10.5 percent by 1102 GMT, on track for their biggest one-day drop in more than six years.

Citi analysts said in a research note Guatemala was Millicom's most valuable asset and that it believed it accounted for 35 percent of the company's equity value.

"A large fine could put Millicom's leverage and dividend at risk," Citi said.

The Guatemalan business, in which Millicom has a 55 percent stake, had core earnings of $497 million in the first nine months of 2015, compared to $1.7 billion for the group.

"Even if its very unfortunate that these things have happened, Millicom has demonstrated that they do have a robust process in place to internally detect and then escalate the matter all the way to the board," Mathias Leijon, head of fundamental equities at Nordea Asset Management, said.

He said Nordea Asset Management held a stake above 5 percent in Millicom.

"Our take is that the market is over reacting and plain and simply wrong in making comparisons with Volkswagen and to some extent with TeliaSonera," Leijon said.

"What is unfortunate at this stage is that Millicom has not been able to add transparency nor clarity regarding the potential implications and size of any fines, overriding the fact that the (earnings) report was good and further fuelling speculation in the market."

Millicom's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to $560 million against $549 million a year ago and compared to a mean forecast of $541 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Millicom, which is the seventh largest pay-TV and broadband operator in Latin America, said its 2015 guidance was unchanged, excluding currency effects.

(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard and Jane Merriman)