* Millicom shares fall as much as 12 pct
* Has reported "potential improper payments"
* Company says will cooperate with authorities
STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 Emerging markets mobile
telecoms and media group Millicom said on Thursday
it had reported to U.S. and Swedish authorities "potential
improper payments" on behalf of its joint-venture in Guatamala,
sending its shares down as much as 12 percent.
Millicom took this action after an investigation by law firm
Covington & Burling overseen by a special committee of
Millicom's board, the company said, adding it would cooperate
with the authorities. It did not comment further on the nature
of the suspect payments.
"It's just too early to say whether any investigation will
commence and whether there will be any fines," Millicom CEO
Mauricio Ramos told Reuters. He declined to give more details.
"Self-reporting, as we have done to the authorities, and
cooperating with the authorities is positively looked upon by
authorities and good practice, and certainly helps the final
outcome, whatever it may be," Ramos said.
The issue has created uncertainty over potential fines on
Millicom and overshadowed the company's forecast-beating
third-quarter core profit. Millicom's action also comes a week
after renewed attention on past deals in Central Asia by peer
TeliaSonera.
Shares in Millicom, which has 60 million mobile customers in
14 countries in Africa and Latin America, were down 10.5 percent
by 1102 GMT, on track for their biggest one-day drop in more
than six years.
Citi analysts said in a research note Guatemala was
Millicom's most valuable asset and that it believed it accounted
for 35 percent of the company's equity value.
"A large fine could put Millicom's leverage and dividend at
risk," Citi said.
The Guatemalan business, in which Millicom has a 55 percent
stake, had core earnings of $497 million in the first nine
months of 2015, compared to $1.7 billion for the group.
"Even if its very unfortunate that these things have
happened, Millicom has demonstrated that they do have a robust
process in place to internally detect and then escalate the
matter all the way to the board," Mathias Leijon, head of
fundamental equities at Nordea Asset Management, said.
He said Nordea Asset Management held a stake above 5 percent
in Millicom.
"Our take is that the market is over reacting and plain and
simply wrong in making comparisons with Volkswagen and
to some extent with TeliaSonera," Leijon said.
"What is unfortunate at this stage is that Millicom has not
been able to add transparency nor clarity regarding the
potential implications and size of any fines, overriding the
fact that the (earnings) report was good and further fuelling
speculation in the market."
Millicom's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation rose to $560 million against $549 million a year
ago and compared to a mean forecast of $541 million in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Millicom, which is the seventh largest pay-TV and broadband
operator in Latin America, said its 2015 guidance was unchanged,
excluding currency effects.
