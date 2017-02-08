(Adds CFO comments, analyst, share price, details)
Feb 8 Emerging markets telecoms and media group
Millicom said on Wednesday it saw higher underlying
revenue growth in 2017 versus last year, after posting fourth
quarter profits above market forecasts.
* CFO Tim Pennington: "Our underlying revenue has got
momentum behind it and if we take out the one-offs and we take a
more positive view on Columbia, that's why we think we have the
opportunity to see positive service revenue growth next year
(2017)."
* "The million dollar question for us is what's going to
happen on the mobile side of the business (in Columbia)... I
think we have a few headwinds in the first half, I think it will
be stronger in the second half."
* Millicom shares up 1.1 pct by 0947 GMT outperforming a 0.3
pct dip in Stockholm's all share index
* Company says the macroeconomic environment across Latin
America was generally more stable towards the end of 2016, with
only minor currency movements and some improvement in the
broader economic indicators in some markets
* Sees organic service revenue growth in low single-digit
range, adjusted EBITDA mid-to-high single-digit pct organic
growth in 2017
* Sees capex in 2017 broadly in line with 2016
* Says by growing EBITDA, and targeting our investment
programme, we expect to deliver operating cash flow growth in
2017 of around 10 pct
* Says "Whilst we expect robust competition in Colombia to
continue, and voice and SMS revenues across Latam to decline
further through 2017, the lower weighting of these within our
overall mix, combined with further strong growth in our mobile
data, home and B2B revenues, allows us to be more confident
about our revenue growth outlook in 2017
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $566 mln vs $542 mln seen in Reuters
poll
* Says to propose 2016 dividend of $2.64/share vs $2.49 seen
in Reuters poll
* Q4 revenue $1,594 million vs $1,603 mln seen in Reuters
poll
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by
Simon Johnson)