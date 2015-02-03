* Millicom Q4 numbers in line with expectations

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom said on Tuesday profit growth this year would be below analyst forecasts as expansion outside traditional mobile operations weighed on its margins.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator has been a stand-out in an industry struggling with fierce competition and regulatory pressure, with strong sales growth as it expands into fields such as mobile financial services, cable TV and online ventures including African home shopping site Jumia.

But the expansion has depressed margins and the company said it would sharpen its focus on cost cutting.

"Progress has been made in Q4 (the fourth quarter) but we will continue to manage the cost base aggressively," it said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) including corporate costs were $588 million, against $500 million a year ago and a forecast of $584 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Reported revenues rose to $1.86 billion versus an expected $1.84 billion.

Millicom said it expected core earnings to rise to between $2.2 billion and $2.35 billion in 2015 from $2.1 billion last year. The guidance was below analysts' average forecast for $2.37 billion in the Reuters poll.

Revenues were seen at between $7.1 billion and $7.5 billion against an average poll forecast of $7.35 billion, and $6.4 billion last year.

Millicom shares, down 9 percent this year at Monday's close, were up 4.0 percent at 0841 GMT.

Inge Heydorn, a fund manager at Sentat Asset Management who does not hold Millicom shares, said before the Stockholm bourse opened that he expected the shares to rise, given they had fallen in the past couple of months and fourth-quarter figures and guidance largely matched expectations. (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Olof Swahnberg, Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Mark Potter)