Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Adds details)
July 21 Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom on Thursday lowered its full-year revenue growth outlook citing sluggish conditions in several markets.
* Q2 revenue of $1.57 bln vs year-ago $1.67 bln * Q2 adjusted EBITDA $560 million vs year-ago $569 mln * Reuters poll: Millicom Q2 revenues were seen at $1,570 million, adjusted EBITDA at $564 million * Says 2016 outlook revised * Says organic service revenue growth outlook lowered to "low to mid-single digit" from previously "mid-single digit" * Says capex lowered to "around $1.10 billion" on efficiencies, previously $1.15-$1.25 bln * Says adjusted EBITDA growth outlook unchanged at "mid to high single digit" * Says "The external environment continues to be very difficult in several markets, which is exacerbating the decline of our legacy voice/SMS business. This left us with revenue weaker than expected" * Millicom shares fall 1.5 pct by 0724 GMT, underperforming a 0.1 pct dip in Stockholm's all share index * Says for its cable business, expects to reach original goal of connecting to 10 million homes by 2018, a year early. Sets new target of 12 million homes. * Latin America: Q2 reported organic revenue decline of 0.7 pct to $1.35 billion due to lower handset sales while organic service revenue grew 0.9 pct held back by macro headwinds and mobile competitive intensity in Colombia * Africa: Q2 reported organic revenue growth of 9.2 pct to $222 million with service revenue growing 9.8 pct Consensus figures: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)