STOCKHOLM, July 18 Emerging markets telecoms
group Millicom posted a smaller core profit than
expected for the second quarter on Wednesday but roughly stood
by a margin outlook for the full year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $513 million, unchanged from a year-earlier and
below a mean forecast of $527 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator forecast a
full-year EBITDA margin of around 43 percent.
It had repeated as late as Monday, in connection with an
announcement that it had agreed to buy Cablevision Paraguay,
earlier guidance for a margin in the mid-forties.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)