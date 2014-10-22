STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Emerging markets focused telecoms and online services group Millicom reported third-quarter core profit and mobile customer intake above expectations on Wednesday and affirmed its outlook for 2014, excluding a recent acquisition.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $549 million versus a mean forecast of $540 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $487 million in the year-ago quarter.

Millicom said its number of mobile customers rose by 1.46 million, higher than the poll forecast of 1.15 million.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it expected like-for-like 2014 sales to grow at a medium to high single digit rate and a core profit margin at around 35 percent in 2014.

The forecast excluded its acquisition of Colombian cable company UNE, which was finalised in August and has lower margins than Millicom. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)