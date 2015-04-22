Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, April 22 Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom reported first-quarter core profit above market expectations on Wednesday and stood by its 2015 profit and sales guidance.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $565 million against $478 million a year ago and a mean forecast of $544 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenues rose to $1.71 billion versus an expected $1.73 billion.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator repeated it expected core profit to rise to between $2.2 billion and $2.35 billion in 2015 on revenue of between $7.1 and $7.5 billion.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order