STOCKHOLM Aug 29 Millicom International Cellular SA : * Says has reached agreement with Senegalese government to settle dispute over

the validity of Millicom's license in Senegal * Says has agreed to pay USD103 million to the government of the republic of

Senegal for additional license rights and spectrum * Millicom will be granted a 3G license, an alignment of its license terms with those of the other operators, some additional spectrum and a 10-year extension of the term of its current license until 2028.