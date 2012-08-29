Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Aug 29 Millicom International Cellular SA : * Says has reached agreement with Senegalese government to settle dispute over
the validity of Millicom's license in Senegal * Says has agreed to pay USD103 million to the government of the republic of
Senegal for additional license rights and spectrum * Millicom will be granted a 3G license, an alignment of its license terms with those of the other operators, some additional spectrum and a 10-year extension of the term of its current license until 2028.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)