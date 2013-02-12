Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Millicom International Cellular SA : * Millicom says saw $10 mln in revenues in online in q4 * Millicom cfo says saw decline in revenues in voice in q4 for
first time * Millicom cfo says sees significant synergies in colombia deal * Millicom cfo says capex to sales ratio will decline from 2014
onwards
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)