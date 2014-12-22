Dec 22 Millicom International Cellular Sa

* Millicom's costa rica subsidiary files application for transaction

* Has agreed terms and conditions to acquire the business of TeleCable Económico TVE, S.A. and merge the company with its Costa Rican subsidiary

* The agreement is subject to regulatory approval

* Millicom Cable Costa Rica, S. A., trading as Tigo, has made an application for the agreement to be sanctioned by the Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (SUTEL), the industry regulator