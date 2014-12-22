BRIEF-Shanghai Potevio revises FY 2016 net loss outlook
* Says net loss for FY 2016 to be 450 million yuan to 500 million yuan
Dec 22 Millicom International Cellular Sa
* Millicom's costa rica subsidiary files application for transaction
* Has agreed terms and conditions to acquire the business of TeleCable Económico TVE, S.A. and merge the company with its Costa Rican subsidiary
* The agreement is subject to regulatory approval
* Millicom Cable Costa Rica, S. A., trading as Tigo, has made an application for the agreement to be sanctioned by the Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (SUTEL), the industry regulator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 16 Gulf stock markets look set to rise on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but signalled no acceleration in the pace of monetary tightening - good news for Gulf equities that are vulnerable to interest rates.
