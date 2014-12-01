BRIEF-MTG sells Baltic broadcasting businesses
* MTG sells its businesses in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to Providence Equity Partners
Dec 1 Millimages SA :
* Announces public tender offer for its shares by launched by Kid Media Management and Roch Lener
* Offer price is 25.52 euros per consolidated share and 0.45 euro per non-consolidated share
* Offer open from Dec. 1 to Jan. 7
* At opening of offer, Kid Media Management and Roch Lener hold together 92.09 pct of Millimages Capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 17 Homenema Technology Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Mkpvsp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 17 Formosa Advanced Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/OH9I1O Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)