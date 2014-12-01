Dec 1 Millimages SA :

* Announces public tender offer for its shares by launched by Kid Media Management and Roch Lener

* Offer price is 25.52 euros per consolidated share and 0.45 euro per non-consolidated share

* Offer open from Dec. 1 to Jan. 7

* At opening of offer, Kid Media Management and Roch Lener hold together 92.09 pct of Millimages Capital