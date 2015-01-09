BRIEF-Shenzhen Topway Video Communication to pay 3 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
March 30 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co., Ltd.:
Jan 9 Euronext:
* Millimages shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on Jan. 14
* Millimages shares will be transfered to Kid Media Management in squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
March 30 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co., Ltd.:
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 57.5 percent to 84.9 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (14.6 million yuan)