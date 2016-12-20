Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Dec 20 Triple Flag, a new mining financing firm backed by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, said on Tuesday it would pay $250 million to buy future silver production from a mine in Peru owned by Peruvian miner Compañía Minera Milpo.
Toronto-based Triple Flag, a 7-month-old company founded by former Barrick Gold chief financial officer Shaun Usmar, said it would buy the silver "stream" from Milpo's Cerro Lindo poly-metallic zinc mine. It is Triple Flag's first deal.
In streaming transactions, mining finance companies such as Triple Flag provide miners with funds upfront in exchange for a portion of the future output - often a byproduct - from a mine at a set discounted price.
This type of financing became especially popular during a mining sector downturn in recent years when debt-laden miners did not want to tap the equity markets for finance at a time when their share prices were weak.
Triple Flag said in a statement it would pay 10 percent of the spot silver price for each ounce of silver it got from the mine. Silver delivery would start next month.
Cerro Lindo, a low-cost, long-life mine that started operations in 2007, is one of the world's 10 largest zinc mines.
Milpo is a unit of VM Holdings S.A., the metals and mining business of Votorantim S.A, a large, private Brazilian conglomerate with interests in a variety of sectors including cement, energy and orange juice. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bill Trott)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Is expanding its home healthcare business in South America with acquisition of Oxymaster, a national sector player in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)