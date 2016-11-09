LIMA Nov 9 Peruvian miner Milpo
expects to produce about 260,000 or 265,000 tonnes of zinc this
year, maintaining output levels from recent years, the company's
president said on Wednesday.
Victor Gobitz said the Lima-listed company, controlled by
the Brazilian group Votorantim, expects to start
producing copper from its $300 million project Magistral in 2021
after receiving a construction permit, likely next year.
Gobitz said Milpo's production of lead, silver and gold are
on track to rise by an unspecified amount from its operations in
the region of Pasco as new areas are being tapped. He added that
Milpo will likely report better results next year as he expects
metal prices to improve.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)