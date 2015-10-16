Oct 16 Email security provider Mimecast Ltd on Friday filed for an initial public offering in the United States.

London-based Mimecast said it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MIME".

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Oppenheimer & Co are underwriting the IPO, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IPO would raise up to $100 million, according to the filing. (bit.ly/1KdIkEw)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is usually a placeholder. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)