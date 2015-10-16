German engineering group Aumann rise in stock market debut
FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this year.
Oct 16 Email security provider Mimecast Ltd on Friday filed for an initial public offering in the United States.
London-based Mimecast said it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "MIME".
Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Oppenheimer & Co are underwriting the IPO, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The IPO would raise up to $100 million, according to the filing. (bit.ly/1KdIkEw)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is usually a placeholder. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock