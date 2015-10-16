(Adds details)
Oct 16 Email security provider Mimecast Ltd on
Friday filed for an initial public offering in the United
States, the latest cybersecurity firm looking to go public to
capitalize on investor interest following a spate of hacker
attacks.
Mimecast, whose customers include software maker NetSuite
Inc and advertising giant Omnicom Group Inc, said
it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol
"MIME".
Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and
Oppenheimer & Co are underwriting the IPO, the company said in a
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businesses are spending more to secure their computer
networks following a string of high-profile data breaches at
Sony Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Anthem Inc
.
Shares of Rapid7 Inc, which helps businesses assess
and monitor security risks, opened at $26.75, above the IPO
price of $16 per share, in their debut on July 17.
Mimecast said in September it was the victim of a cyber
attack that prevented some U.S. customers from accessing
email.
The company has 10,000 customers and rivals include
Proofpoint Inc and Symantec Corp.
Mimecast's investors include Insight Venture Partners, Dawn
Capital and Index Ventures.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)