NEW YORK Jan 10 MiMedx Group Inc
finalized a deal Sunday to acquire Stability Biologics for $10
million in cash and stock.
The regenerative medicine company MiMedx said the
acquisition of Stability Biologics, a provider of human tissue
and bone graft products, adds a new sales channel and roughly
100 salespeople to the company.
MiMedx will pay $10 million for the company, a deal
comprised of 60 percent cash and 40 percent stock. Once
finalized, Stability Biologics will be a wholly owned subsidiary
of MiMedx.
MiMedx said it expects the transaction to be accretive to
full year adjusted EPS in 2016, and it revised its expected
annual revenue to $260 to $270 million.
First quarter earnings this year are expected to range
from$55.5 million to $58 million.
Projected earnings per share were revised to $0.33 to $0.37.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)