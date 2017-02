SYDNEY Aug 24 Global commodities trader Glencore International on Wednesday offered A$0.87 per share to acquire the 26.56 percent it does not already own in Australian nickel Minara Resources .

The off-market offer for Australia's no. 2 nickel producer will close on Oct. 10, 2011 unless varied or withdrawn, according to a statement by Glencore issued by Minara.

