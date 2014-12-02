Dec 2 Minaya Capital AG :

* Increases its previous minority stake in INNOVenture Business Consulting GmbH and increased the share capital to 2,405,605.00 euros

* Increases its stake in INNOVenture Business Consulting GmbH to 100 pct from 25 pct

* Finances deal with funds from capital increase of 1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)