BRIEF-China Evergrande Group updates on concent solicitation for certain notes
* Company announces that it has received requisite consents necessary for proposed amendments to each of indentures
Dec 2 Minaya Capital AG :
* Increases its previous minority stake in INNOVenture Business Consulting GmbH and increased the share capital to 2,405,605.00 euros
* Increases its stake in INNOVenture Business Consulting GmbH to 100 pct from 25 pct
* Finances deal with funds from capital increase of 1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company announces that it has received requisite consents necessary for proposed amendments to each of indentures
* Board approves to incorporate units Lertora F.lli e Courtman Insurance Brokers and CDM Insurance Brokers
FRANKFURT, March 13 If non-high-tech companies adopt more innovative technology, that would provide a boost for European productivity, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.