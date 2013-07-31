July 31 Minco PLC : * Acquisition of Bobbys Pond Property * To acquire the Bobbys Pond Property from Mountain Lake Minerals Inc * Centrerock unit will acquire a 75 pct interest in the Bobbys Pond Property for a cash payment of C$450,000 * Centrerock has right to acquire the remaining 25 pct of the property, subject to fulfilling certain conditions * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here