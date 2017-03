Aug 20 Mincon Group Plc

* Peter E Lynch has been appointed to an executive role with company, in a consultancy capacity and with particular emphasis on M&A activity

* This appointment will be effective from close of business on 22 August, 2014

* Accordingly Mr. Lynch will step down from role of Chairman

* Senior independent director Padraig Mcmanus will assume role of independent chairman