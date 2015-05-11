May 11 Mindbody Inc, a maker of software to help run fitness and yoga studios, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are among the underwriters to IPO, Mindbody said. (bit.ly/1K2Pm40) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)