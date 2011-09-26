(Follows alerts)
Sept 26 Mindoro Resources Ltd said it
found high-grade gold at its Lobo mine in Batangas Province, the
Philippines.
Drilling will continue at the region for another four-six
weeks, said the Philippines-focused miner which deals with
nickel, copper and gold.
The company, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange,
Australian Securities Exchange (MDO) and Frankfurt Stock
Exchange, has major nickel laterite resources in the Surigao
District and Batangas Province, Philippines.
The Batangas Projects, which includes the Lobo and Archangel
mining projects, are located within a well-mineralized
copper-gold belt, the company said on its website.
Mindoro acquired the Lobo and Archangel Projects in October
2000 from Egerton Gold Phils Inc, a private company.
