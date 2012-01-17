BANGKOK Jan 17 Japan's Minibea Co Ltd :

* Plans to invest $75 million to build a new plant in Thailand in the second half of this year despite floods last year that devastated industry, Yoshihisa Kainuma, Chief Executive Officer and President of Minebea told reporters on the sidelines of an industry seminar

* Expects two flood-hit plants to resume operations in February and April, then will take around 4-5 months to get back to operations as normal

* The company has five plants in Thailand and two were affected by the flooding

* Minebea is a major miniature bearing manufacturer

(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)