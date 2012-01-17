BANGKOK Jan 17 Japan's Minibea Co Ltd
:
* Plans to invest $75 million to build a new plant in
Thailand in the second half of this year despite floods last
year that devastated industry, Yoshihisa Kainuma, Chief
Executive Officer and President of Minebea told reporters on the
sidelines of an industry seminar
* Expects two flood-hit plants to resume operations in
February and April, then will take around 4-5 months to get back
to operations as normal
* The company has five plants in Thailand and two were
affected by the flooding
* Minebea is a major miniature bearing manufacturer
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)