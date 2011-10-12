UPDATE 2-Oil prices rise on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)
* Q3 gold production 16,278 ounces, silver 692,121 ounces
* Sees FY gold production of 65,000-70,000 ounces
Oct 12 Canadian precious metals miner Minefinders Corp reported a sequential dip in quarterly production, hit by cyanide supply issues, but backed its full-year production outlook.
Minefinders said it was on track to produce 65,000-70,000 ounces of gold and 3.3-3.5 million ounces of silver this year.
Third-quarter sales was $53.8 million, up from $13.8 million from a year ago. Second quarter's revenue was $73.1 million.
Gold production slid to 16,278 ounces from 19,571 ounces it in the second quarter. Silver production was also down to 692,121 ounces from 1 million ounces.
Production was affected as the company's main cyanide supplier issued a force majeure in June, forcing the Vancouver-based miner to conserve its cyanide. A collapsed pipe at a leach pad also reduced output.
Minefinders said cyanide supplies have since been restored and the pipe will be repaired next month. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care business.
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.