Nov 7 Canadian precious metals miner Minefinders Inc posted third-quarter results below market estimates as gold and silver production were hit by cyanide supply issues.

July-Sept net loss fell to $1.2 million, or 2 cents a share, from $11.7 million, or 18 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Minefinders earned $13.2 million, or 16 cents a share.

Revenue rose about three-fold to $53.8 million.

Analysts expected Minefinders to earn 20 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $60.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at C$16.06 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)