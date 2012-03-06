* Schapiro: SEC will not include a de minimis threshold
* Conflict minerals final rule still a few months away
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 6 Public companies whose
products contain certain so-called African "conflict minerals"
will not be forced to immediately start complying with the new
disclosure regulations set to be adopted this year, the top U.S.
securities regulator revealed on Tuesday.
"The commission is working to finalize the adoption and I'm
hopeful in the next couple of months, it will be done," U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro told
lawmakers during a hearing on the agency's 2013 budget request.
"We will have a phase-in period, I don't know how long, that
will... give sufficient time for some of the supply chain due
diligence mechanisms to be developed and put in place."
A move to establish a phase-in period for the controversial
conflict minerals rule would constitute a big victory for U.S.
companies who have been vigorously lobbying the SEC in
opposition to the rule since it was first proposed in late 2010.
The conflict-minerals rule stems from a provision tucked
into the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law at the last
minute. The provision requires the SEC to establish new rules
forcing companies to disclose whether they use tantalum, tin,
gold or tungsten from the war-torn Democratic Republic of the
Congo.
As proposed, companies would need to identify if any
conflict minerals are used in their products. If the minerals
are present, they would then need to conduct a due diligence
check to track them through the supply chain to their origins.
An audited conflict minerals disclosure would also need to be
filed as an exhibit to a company's annual report.
Human rights groups have been urging the SEC to hurry up and
finish the rule.
But the SEC has been snagged with delays after it became
clear the rule was much more complex to implement than it
appeared on paper. The law also gives the SEC little wiggle-room
to be flexible, frustrating U.S. companies and regulators alike.
Companies and business groups like the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce have strongly cautioned the SEC to slow down and scale
back its proposal. They say it will be costly and difficult to
put into practice, as these minerals can be used in minuscule
amounts and are almost impossible to track through the numerous
layers of the supply chain.
To address some of their big concerns, companies have pushed
for a phase-in compliance period. They have also asked the SEC
to consider including a de minimis standard to help protect
companies that may only use trace amounts of the minerals from
extensive reporting requirements and potential enforcement
actions.
Although corporate America appears to be winning over the
SEC on the push for a phase-in, Schapiro played down on Tuesday
the possibility of a de minimis standard.
"I don't believe a de minimis exception is possible under
the statute," she said. "But the rule will try to give latitude
and flexibility in some areas that I think will be helpful to
different kinds of businesses in order to comply."
(Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)