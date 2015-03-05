WARSAW, March 5 British firm Darley Energy has
lodged a complaint with the European Commission against Poland's
decision to deny it a potash mining concession, whose value it
estimates at nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion), the
company said on Thursday.
Darley bid for the concession near the Baltic coastal town
of Puck, in 2012. Since there were no other bidders, Darley said
that according to Polish law it should have been granted access
to the deposit by May 2013.
But the process was extended to give Polish state-controlled
mining giant KGHM time to join the bidding and then win
the concession. Darley Energy says the government decision to
grant the permit to KGHM constituted illegal public aid.
It said in a statement the government had granted the permit
"without conducting the necessary procedures of an open,
transparent, competitive and non-discriminatory concession
process."
Last year, Darley submitted an appeal to Poland's
environment ministry, which oversaw the bidding process. The
appeal was rejected on Dec. 30, the company said.
Poland's environment ministry and KGHM were not immediately
available for comment. The ministry had previously denied giving
any preferential treatment and said KGHM won the concession
because it had the strongest bid.
KGHM is one of Poland's biggest companies, as well as being
Europe's No.2 copper producer and the world's biggest silver
miner. The Polish state holds a 31.8 percent stake in KGHM.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary, editing by David Evans)