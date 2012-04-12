(Repeats story filed overnight with no changes to text)
* Miners prepare for AGMs after share price drop
* Rio Tinto, Anglo meet investors on April 19, others follow
* Oyu Tolgoi technical report shows sharp rise in costs
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sonali Paul
LONDON//MELBOURNE - Rio Tinto and other big miners
preparing to meet shareholders over the coming weeks will face
tough questions over ever larger and more capital intensive
projects at a time when robust commodity prices have cooled.
The top mining stocks have had a troubled few weeks, with
the UK-listed sector sliding by almost a fifth since the start
of February and valuations languishing at almost half their
10-year average, hit by concerns over cooling demand and the
cost of an organic growth pipeline totalling some $180 billion.
"Shareholders are desperately concerned about capex
inflation. Capex inflation without a concomitant increase in the
underlying price of the commodity is not good and at the moment
we are seeing commodity prices flat to down," analyst Des
Kilalea at RBC Capital in London said.
"Every time you spend an extra billion, it is an extra
billion that isn't there for potential dividends and the average
return on the investment goes down."
Rio, which meets its London-based investors on April 19, has
been in the spotlight over rising costs at Oyu Tolgoi, the
flagship Mongolian copper-gold mine that it controls through its
majority stake in Ivanhoe Mines.
A 513-page technical report - published two weeks ago by
Ivanhoe but not publicised or officially endorsed by Rio - put
the capital costs for one of the industry's most anticipated
greenfield projects at $13.2 billion, up from $9.55 billion.
Costs for both the initial phase and the mine's expansion
have risen, with the cost for expansion more than doubling to
$5.1 billion.
The news hit Ivanhoe shares, but Rio analysts and investors
are more sanguine, given the scale of Rio's investment to date.
"Whenever there's a capex blowout and delays, it's
disappointing," said Jason Beddow, managing director of Argo
Investments, a top-10 investor in Rio's Australian shares.
"But in this environment, if you're not factoring that most
of these projects are going to take longer and cost more, then
you're being optimistic."
GOOD CAPEX?
The soaring cost of producing an ounce of gold or a tonne of
iron ore has been the reverse side of the commodity boom, with
the rising cost of labour, materials and power denting profits.
However, analysts say both Rio and larger rival BHP Billiton
have signalled they are listening to shareholder
concerns over capex and cost escalation and could phase or stage
their spending -- for BHP that would mostly affect its U.S.
shale gas plans, while for Rio it could mean slower growth in
Simandou, Guinea while its focuses on Australian iron ore.
"It seems (Rio are) focusing more in making sure they get
the spend in the Pilbara right, which I think is the right place
to spend the capital...The Pilbara's their backyard," said
Michael Bentley, portfolio manager at Northward Capital.
Rio has a projected capital investment of some $20 billion
to expand iron ore operations in the Pilbara region of Western
Australia from 220 million tonnes to 353 million tonnes by 2015.
BHP, meanwhile, has told shareholders it will be "living
within its means", partly in answer to worries that its four
major projects -- the Olympic Dam expansion and the Outer
Harbour iron ore project in Australia, U.S. shale gas growth and
the Jansen potash project in Canada -- would mean frenzied
spending.
The four "mega projects" will require more than $120 billion
of capex over the next 15 years but only increase returns from
2023, according to Deutsche Bank estimates.
"You have got to be certain that the quality of the assets
you have are really good and that they are going to earn good
long-term returns over 20, 30 years. You have to have the
capability and the confidence to keep investing through all
cycles, all the way through," said James Laing, deputy head of
UK and European Equities at Aberdeen Asset Managers, a top 10
investor in Rio and BHP.
"There's a big element of trust and the fact that prices are
good at the moment, and these projects stack up quite nicely.
When they make these capex plans, they do ask themselves that if
prices came back 25 or 50 percent, will these projects still be
viable?"
Anglo American's shareholders will also meet next
Thursday, with concerns set to focus around its own high-profile
growth project, the Minas Rio iron ore operation in Brazil,
where licenses remain a concern, and around a legal battle with
Chile's Codelco over key assets there.
Anglo could also face questions over its future, as it has
been repeatedly named as a potential target for an enlarged
Glencore-Xstrata , after the commodities trader
and miner complete their merger later this year.
