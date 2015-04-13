SAO PAULO, April 13 Standard & Poor's warned on Monday it may soon downgrade several miners as it lowered its iron ore price estimates for the next couple of years.

S&P said in a statement it was placing on watch negative the credit ratings of Vale SA, Rio Tinto PLC, BHP Billiton Ltd, Anglo American PLC, CAP SA , Exxaro Resources, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd , and Eurasian Resources Group (ERG).

S&P said it expects to make its rating decisions over the next two to three weeks. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)