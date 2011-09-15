by Christopher Langner

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - It is not always the case that the fact that a company is out meeting investors helps its outstanding bonds. It seems to be the case today with Brazilian meatpacker Minerva.

Minerva's (BEEF3.SA) 2019S are holding up pretty well and were being offered just USD1 weaker at 102.00 on a day when the 2018 bonds of rival Marfrig have dropped as much as USD8, following local news stories questioning the company's financial health.

Marfrig's (MRFG3.SA) bonds last traded at 75.00, down from 83.00 at Wednesday's close.

Meanwhile, the 2018s of JBS (JBSS3.SA) were down more than USD2, quoted at 90.00-92.00.

While Minerva has become a quite different credit from the other two, it is not often that investors set it aside so eagerly.

Some bankers are attributing that to the fact that the company is currently meeting accounts on a non-deal roadshow to update them on their finances after being upgraded by Moody's to B2 and Fitch to B+.

Granted, most of the market understands that so-called non-deal meetings are just an opportunity for Minerva to gauge potential interest if it were to do a bond. There are even some discussions about a possible global BRL-denominated transaction.

But even if a deal does not materialize, talking to investors just as the Brazilian meatpackers are getting pummeled has already become advantageous.

Minerva is now trading far inside its peers. The Minerva 2019s are trading with a yield to maturity as low as 9.25%, while JBS 2018s are being offered at a yield of 10.2% and Marfrig 2018s traded at a yield of 14.3%.

The company's fundamentals actually justify a bit of distance from its larger peers. While Minerva is the smallest of the four biggest meatpackers in Brazil, it is also the one most concentrated on beef and the domestic market.

Not long ago, that was considered Minerva's weakness. However, as Brazil continued to grow at a breakneck pace and the US and Europe -- important markets for Marfrig and JBS -- slow down, Minerva's focus on domestic consumers has become an asset.

The company's concentration on beef is a similar story. The decision by JBS and Marfrig to diversify into poultry and pork has come back to bite them as corn feed costs spike even as poultry prices remain steady.

Minerva's smaller size also means that it is more nimble in a time of fast-moving markets. The company reported revenues of R$940m (USD549m) in the second quarter, while Marfrig had net sales of R$5.3bn and JBS reported R$14.6bn in net revenues.

To be sure, the pressure on the other meatpackers is likely to complicate any plans Minerva had of issuing a new bond.

But its roadshow is proving timely nonetheless, if only to protect current bondholders from being hurt by today's bloodshed in the sector.

(Christopher Langner is IFR Latin American editor)