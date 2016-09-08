NEW YORK, Sept 8 (IFR) - Brazilian beef company Minerva
(BB-/BB-) reaped the benefits of an ongoing bid for EM assets on
Thursday when it priced a US$1bn 10-year non-call five bond on
the back of a US$3.5bn order book.
The bonds priced inside or flat to the company's outstanding
curve at a final yield of 6.625% underscoring how much funding
costs continue to shrink for EM credits.
Before the company announced a tender for its existing 7.75%
2023s in late August, those securities were being bid at 104.00
or at a yield to worst of 6.7%, according to a syndicate banker
away from the deal.
"No matter how you cut it, it is a pretty aggressive print,"
he said. "It is coming inside where the 2023 was trading, and
you could argue that it is 5/8 inside fair value."
Appetite for bonds from companies like Minerva has increased
dramatically in recent months following the country's change to
a more market friendly government and as investors lurched
towards EM in their escape from negative rates at home.
The new bonds also fit the bill for investors who know and
like the company, on expectations its ratings could get upgraded
as it deleverages.
S&P revised its outlook on Minerva's BB- rating to positive
in March, citing its strong liquidity and expectations that it
would use free cash flows to reduce debt.
Net debt to last 12 months Ebitda stood at 2.7 times in the
second quarter, versus 4.1 times in the fourth quarter last
year, according to a roadshow presentation sent to investors.
"This is a high-quality, high-yield issuer well known to
investors. It is not surprising they can print a US$1bn at
6.625% ... or that demand was robust despite any lack of real
concession," said Jason Trujillo, a senior analyst at Invesco.
The positive reception to Latin America's first dollar trade
since the Labor Day holiday bodes well for other Brazilian
issuers lining up to come to market in coming weeks.
Brazilian food company BRF will start marketing a dollar
bond next week as it looks to fund its own tender of outstanding
2020 and 2022 bonds, while logistics provider JSL has already
kicked off roadshows.
"If Minerva proves successful, we will see more (Brazilian)
trades coming to market in the next few weeks," said Klaus
Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick.
In the end, the bond priced at 99.096 with a 6.5% coupon to
yield 6.625%, the tight end of guidance of 6.75% (+/- 12.5bp),
and inside initial price thoughts of 7% area.
Banco Bradesco, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Itau
and JP Morgan acted as leads.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)