ACCRA, Sept 16 A new joint venture between South Africa's Anglogold Ashanti and Randgold will spend at least $4 million to revive Ghana's Obuasi gold mine, Randgold's CEO said on Wednesday.

Randgold Resources will fund and operate the plan to rebuild the mine, now operating at a mininal level, Mark Bristow told reporters. He estimated current reserves at around 5 million ounces. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)