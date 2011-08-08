HONG KONG Aug 9 Ming Fung Jewellery Group Ltd said it had forged a strategic investment partnership with a fund sponsored by the world's biggest luxury group LVMH , in a bid to facilitate its expansion in China.

The Hong Kong-based jewellery retailer said late on Monday L Capital Asia, L.L.C., the fourth fund from L Capital, had become one of the major shareholders of the company with an 8.61 percent interest. It did not give a price tag for the deal.

Ming Fung's jewellery products are distributed through its own retail network and wholesale distributors in first and second tier cities across China.

Shares of Ming Fung have risen 11.3 percent so far this year, far outperforming a 11.05 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

