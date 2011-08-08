HONG KONG Aug 9 Ming Fung Jewellery Group Ltd
said it had forged a strategic investment partnership
with a fund sponsored by the world's biggest luxury group LVMH
, in a bid to facilitate its expansion in China.
The Hong Kong-based jewellery retailer said late on Monday
L Capital Asia, L.L.C., the fourth fund from L Capital, had
become one of the major shareholders of the company with an 8.61
percent interest. It did not give a price tag for the deal.
Ming Fung's jewellery products are distributed through its
own retail network and wholesale distributors in first and
second tier cities across China.
Shares of Ming Fung have risen 11.3 percent so far this
year, far outperforming a 11.05 percent fall in the benchmark
Hang Seng Index .
