Oct 19 U.S. safety regulators have opened an
investigation into an estimated 36,000 Mini subcompact cars
after receiving 12 complaints about engine compartment fires.
The probe involves BMW AG's (BMWG.DE) Mini Cooper S cars
from model years 2007 and 2008 sold in the United States --
including five complaints alleging fires that resulted in total
vehicle loss, according to documents filed by the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Most of the complaints came in the past year, NHTSA said.
Eight allege fires had occurred while the vehicles were parked
with the ignition off, NHTSA said.
A BMW spokesman said the automaker is cooperating with the
investigation.
