SYDNEY Oct 12 Australian exports of commodities
such as iron ore and coal face a less-than-average chance of
being disrupted by cyclones in the upcoming cyclone season due
to the El Nino weather pattern.
That would mark a rare beneficial effect from El Nino, which
often brings drought to some regions while prompting flooding in
others.
In Western Australia state, where past cyclones have brought
some of the world's biggest mines and shipping terminals to a
standstill, there's a 75-percent chance of fewer cyclones over
the upcoming Nov. 1-April 30 period than in non-El Nino years,
the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Monday.
Iron ore prices typically rise when mines and ports shut
until cyclones pass, temporarily cutting off supply - sometimes
for days.
"Fewer cyclones translates into more mining and shipping
days," a commodities trader said.
Australia's biggest iron ore miner, Rio Tinto
, was forced to cut its 2015 target for shipments by 10
million tonnes to 340 million tonnes after two cyclones
disrupted operations last year.
On the east coast, where most Australian coal is mined and
shipped and past seasons have seen collieries and rail lines
flooded by cyclonic rains, meteorologists hold a similar
outlook, with a 73-percent chance of a below-average number
storms forecast.
Changes in sea-surface temperatures in an El Nino year
contribute to fewer cyclones forming close to Australian coastal
waters.
Last season, 10 tropical storms reached cyclone strength on
the Australian east and west coasts, just under the national
average of 11. The last time the number of cyclones exceeded the
average was 2005/06, when 14 cyclones were recorded.
