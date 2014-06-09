LONDON, June 9 Work on Britain's first new metals mine in more than 40 years has begun in Devon where Wolf Minerals aims to begin extracting tungsten next year, the Australian company said on Monday.

Hemerdon in Devon contains the world's third-largest resource of tungsten, used to make super-hard steel, and Wolf Minerals' project is expected to create around 200 jobs. Tungsten is in demand due to restrictions on output and exports by major producer China.

Britain is being considered by some companies as a favourable destination for mining due to competitive labour costs and tax rates, as well as deposits of strategic metals such as tungsten, antimony and tellurium - vital components in technology and industry.

Australia-listed Wolf Minerals secured funding of 100 million pounds ($167.91 million) for the Hemerdon project in March, and is set to produce 3,450 tonnes of tungsten a year and 500 tonnes of tin a year from 2015.

"We finished the capital raising exercise... and that means everything is now on track for production in 2015," Wolf Mineral Managing Director Russell Clark told Reuters.

China is the world's largest producer of tungsten, accounting for 80 percent of global output of roughly 80,000 tonnes. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by Susan Thomas)