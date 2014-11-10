By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Nov 10 Global mining companies stung by
slumping commodity prices are looking forward to a modest
consolation prize - weaker local currencies and falling oil
prices that will help trim their costs.
Metal prices have plunged to multi-year lows as the U.S.
dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies. But
for miners paying labor and other expenses in local currencies,
this also lowers production costs on metals typically sold in
U.S. dollars.
At the same time, a near 30-percent fall in global oil
prices since June will make it cheaper to operate
mines and equipment, a benefit to the bottom line that for
investors may at least partially neutralize the pain from weaker
metal prices.
"It's definitely a silver lining," said Chris Mancini,
analyst at Gabelli Gold Fund. "The gold stocks have been so
severely damaged, and their valuations relative to the price of
gold, that I think any good news could surprise the market."
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, which produces two-thirds
of its gold in Canada, estimates that local currency declines
could reduce its U.S. dollar-denominated cash production costs
by 5 to 6 percent, Chief Executive Sean Boyd told Reuters.
Since the end of June, the Canadian dollar, Australian
dollar and South African rand, have slipped 6-8 percent against
the greenback. Other currencies, from the Russian rouble to the
Brazilian real, have also weakened.
Meanwhile, gold is at four-year lows, and down 13
percent since end-June. Metallurgical coal is at its lowest in
seven years, while copper prices are not far from
four-year lows reached earlier this year.
Teck Resources Ltd estimates that for every 1
Canadian cent weakening in the exchange rate, some C$60 million
($52.87 million) is added to its annualized pre-tax earnings,
providing relief for the world's second-largest shipper of
steel-making coal.
FIXATION ON PRICE
Paul Rollinson, chief executive of Canada's Kinross Gold
Corp, said last week that lower oil prices and weaker
foreign currencies have helped keep its global portfolio of
mines cash positive.
In South Africa, the rand is nearing five-year lows, a
benefit that flows directly to the bottom line of miners with
largely domestic production like Sibanye Gold Ltd and
Harmony Gold Mining Co.
The "weaker rand is almost a natural hedge for us," said
Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted.
In commodity-rich Australia, the falling currency helps
lower costs for iron ore miners struggling under a flood of new
supply from BHP Billiton Ltd, Rio Tinto Plc and
Vale SA.
The shifts boost mines that pay some 60-70 percent of their
costs in local currencies, said Deutsche Bank mining analyst
Jorge Beristain. A devalued currency can take a meaningful bite
out of wages, which can range from 30-50 percent of a mine's
costs.
The bad news, he said, is that benefits from currency and
lower fuel costs will not offset the headwind from falling
prices.
A simple rule of thumb for commodity producers is that price
changes have a two-to-one impact on the bottom line, while cost
changes have a one-to-one impact, he said.
But for a struggling industry, any good news is welcome.
"It's definitely a tailwind," said Mancini.
(1 US dollar = 1.1349 Canadian dollar)
