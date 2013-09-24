By Allison Martell
DENVER, Sept 24 Barrick Gold Corp,
whose shares have been beaten down in recent months by a series
of writedowns and project delays, is in talks on further asset
sales, with the focus on divesting smaller, higher-cost mines,
Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky told Reuters on Tuesday.
Barrick announced a deal last month to sell three of its
high-cost mines in Australia for $300 million. The world's
largest gold producer is looking to improve returns in the face
of weaker metal prices and ballooning costs.
Sokalsky said Barrick could sell more mines, especially
those that are relatively high cost, have shorter mine lives and
limited opportunity to expand. Some of Barrick's remaining
assets in Australia fit that profile, he said.
"There's quite a level of interest, even though as I've said
it's a buyer's market," Sokalsky said, speaking on the sidelines
of the Denver Gold Forum in Colorado. "We're getting unsolicited
inquiries from quite a number of parties."
Barrick owns 24 mines around the world and plans to produce
more than 7 million ounces of gold this year. By selling
non-core assets, management can focus on richer, long-term
projects, like the Cortez mine in Nevada, Sokalsky said.
"This isn't about going from 24 to five or six, but it is an
optimal point somewhere in between, I think," he said.
Barrick also sold its energy businesses for about C$455
million ($441.77 million) earlier this year.
Gold prices have fallen more than 20 percent so far this
year, putting pressure on miners to clean up balance sheets and
cut costs to improve profit margins.
Some analysts have suggested Barrick should spin off assets
instead of selling them into a tough market. In 2010, it spun
out numerous African mines into African Barrick Gold PLC
, in which it retained a majority stake.
Barrick has since been shopping around that stake. A deal to
sell it to state-owned China National Gold Group fell apart in
January when the two sides failed to settle on a price.
Sokalsky said Barrick is focused on improving operations at
African Barrick, not on a quick sale, and it does not have a
timetable for divesting its stake.
He said more spin-offs are not on the agenda, given tax
considerations and administrative requirements.
"For us, it would be better to exit simply, take the cash
and move on," he said.
Barrick shares closed up 1.4 percent at C$19.14 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock fell as low as C$14.22 in
July, the lowest point since May 1992.
BOARD REVAMP
Barrick has struggled in recent years with sky-rocketing
development costs, project delays, the slumping gold price and a
series of multi-billion dollar writedowns, leading some
investors to call for change at the board level.
Some investors have complained that the board does not have
enough expertise in geology or mining engineering, and is too
closely aligned with founder and chairman Peter Munk.
Earlier this year, a group of Canada's top pension funds,
small but significant Barrick shareholders, rallied against the
company's executive compensation plan.
Sokalsky said the company is listening and is looking at
adding new independent directors to its board.
"They're taking it very seriously," he said. "We'll
hopefully be able to update investors and the public on the
process by the end of the year."
Asked whether an update would include announcing the name of
a new director, he said it could, but not necessarily.