PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DENVER, Sept 23 Goldcorp Inc is not ruling out new takeovers, Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes told Reuters on Monday, taking a strategy in sharp contrast with many of the gold miner's peers.
The company is willing to consider projects with big capital requirements, but only if they are of good quality, Jeannes said on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum in Colorado.
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility aims to close a financing package for a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, in April, a senior official at the utility said on Sunday.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.