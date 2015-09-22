Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
DENVER, Sept 22 Newmont Mining Corp is not interested in buying the U.S. assets Barrick Gold has put up for sale, but would be keen on Barrick's 50 percent stake in an Australian mine at the right price, Newmont Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Tuesday.
"If we were to be interested in Barrick's assets, it wouldn't be those particular assets," Goldberg said in an interview when asked about the package of six gold mines and projects that Barrick is selling in the United States.
Asked if Newmont would be keen on Kalgoorlie, a gold mine in Australian jointly owned by Barrick and Newmont, he said: "If we could do something at the right value, that's one that we would be interested in." (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Editing by Chris Reese)
