* Mining recovery re-ignites exploration work
* Lack of M&A opportunities also a factor
* Hi-tech tools help to unearth next mother lode
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Feb 2 After years of cutting budgets and
squeezing existing mines, global mining giants are again
scouting for new deposits: industry analysts say 2017 will see
the first increase in spending on exploration in five years.
Exploration spending came under pressure when commodity
prices tumbled and investors pushed miners to be less
profligate, especially on large new projects and in untested
locations.
Spending last year was down two-thirds from a 2012 peak of
$21.5 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
But mining companies say that is now changing as supply
concerns return, market prices recover and deals for top-tier,
low-risk mines in key commodities remain elusive.
S&P forecasts more will be spent this year in safe-bet
countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia, where
operating risks are lower and technology is cutting-edge.
The focus is on commodities like copper, which could slip
into deficit, and on technology - to allow mining companies to
find more faster, and with fewer people.
"At quiet periods in the cycle, we will typically press out
into non-OECD countries," said Stephen McIntosh, group executive
for growth and innovation at Rio Tinto ,
referring to the 35-member Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development. "But at the moment, we're focusing on the OECD,
predominately the Americas, and predominately for copper."
Rio Tinto intends to spend $180-$200 million on exploration
this year, and BHP Billiton is boosting its
exploration spending by about a third after four years in
decline, mainly to find more oil and copper.
"We're looking for copper, zinc and nickel. We aren't
against making acquisitions, but the assets that we're looking
for just aren't there," said Andrew Michelmore, managing
director of Hong Kong-listed MMG Ltd. "That leaves
exploration."
Overall, exploration spending in Australia alone - the
second-highest behind Canada - rose to A$113.8 million ($86.2
million) in the third quarter of 2016 from A$87.1 million in the
first three months.
Drilling on new ground, a key indicator of exploration
activity, increased 75 percent in last year's third quarter from
the second quarter, according to Australia's Association of
Mining and Exploration Companies.
CHEAPER, FASTER, DEEPER
Key, however, is the need to improve the hit rate, after
spending ballooned during the boom but failed to translate into
more discoveries. Rio Tinto reckons a Tier-1 new, or greenfield,
copper discovery is made on average every four years.
Innovations such as speedier drilling analysis and on-site
testing can reduce costs, and improved detection can help find
ever deeper deposits. Rio Tinto has its own technology that
identifies which rocks contain metals worth digging for, while
others use underground drones, 3D mapping and robots to do much
of the grunt work.
Companies that supply exploration equipment - from earth
movers and drills to high-tech mapping services - are gearing up
for more business.
"We've done a lot more training, more hiring, getting
prepared for an upturn," said Denis Larocque, President of
Canada-based Major Drilling Inc, the world's
second-biggest minerals drilling company.
UK-based Adrok Ltd, in which Teck Resources Ltd
owns a minority stake, expects to book the most orders in years
from mining majors and explorers, thanks to its atomic
dielectric resonance technology, which uses electromagnetic
waves to map layers and types of underground materials.
But the pressure is still on when it comes to costs.
Commodity prices have risen enough to spur greater
investment in exploration, but no one is disregarding costs yet,
says Adrok Chief Operating Officer Alan Goodwin. "There's more
appetite for them to try new things, whereas before they were
shelving a lot of projects."
($1 = 1.3203 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Additional reporting by Rod Nickel
in WINNIPEG, Nicole Mordant in VANCOUVER and Barbara Lewis in
LONDON; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Ian Geoghegan)