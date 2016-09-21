(In paragraph 11, changes name to "Barings" from "Baring Asset
* Capital expenditure expected to remain subdued
* Investors reluctant to sanction large acquisitions
* Viable option is to own mines with small explorers
By Zandi Shabalala
LONDON, Sept 20 Tight budgets and nervous
investors have convinced major miners that a cheap, timely way
to ensure a strong pipeline of quality assets is to team up with
junior, more nimble exploration firms.
Miners have slashed costs by delaying projects, sold assets
and cut exploration budgets to free up cash to pay down debt,
much of it acquired during and after the commodity price
supercycle, which started in 2002.
Now, with prices of commodities such as copper and iron ore
at multi-year lows, capital expenditure is expected to remain
subdued and investors reluctant to sanction large acquisitions
or projects.
One option is to buy profitable, low-cost so-called "tier 1"
good quality mines, but few are up for sale. A viable
alternative is to own mines with small explorers.
"Partnering allows us to complement our strengths in big
data, technology and research alliances with what juniors can
bringideas and projects, boots on the ground and acreage,"
Stephen McIntosh, Rio Tinto's head of growth and
innovation, said. "It will help all of us to accelerate and
enhance the discovery of Tier 1 assets."
Rio's 2016 capex budget is $150 million, down 74 percent
from last year, most of that will be aimed at copper.
A favourite with miners and investors, the copper market
faces shortages from 2018 onwards.
As a result, copper prices are expected to recover
from current levels around $4,700, which though up from six and
a half year lows of $4,318 in January are far from record highs
above $10,000 a tonne hit in February 2011.
With that in the background, Rio last year agreed
exploration deals with Canada's Avala Resources on a gold-copper
project in Serbia and signed a similar deal with Reservoir
Minerals on its Timok Magmatic Complex in Serbia.
Generally under such deals, the larger miners invest capital
to pay for mining equipment and the skills needed to develop the
mineral site that is mainly run by the smaller exploring
company.
"Investing in juniors allows the majors to spread risk,"
said Clive Burstow, fund manager at Barings, adding that junior
partners often bring local expertise.
BHP Billiton cut its 2016 capital and exploration
budget 42 percent to $6.4 billion. But it has earmarked about
$60 million for green field exploration for 2016-2018, BHP
geoscientist Laura Tyler said in June.
Tyler said BHP sought "projects with junior explorers to
derisk projects and secure future options".
BHP agreed earlier this year to fund copper exploration by
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd <Bay. v>, which could see it owning a
majority stake in the firm.
Aston Bay Chief Executive Benjamin Cox told Reuters his
company only bought mineral-rich sites if the deposits were
large enough to attract a large mining company to partner with.
"We have a high belief that the partnership model is good. A
major mining company will test a bigger set of outcomes than a
junior company can afford to test. It fast tracks the process."
(Editing by Pratima Desai and Susan Thomas)