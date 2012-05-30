* Juniors see strong demand from potential partners, buyers
* Juniors hope West Africa will help open iron ore market
* Xstrata, Vedanta among large producers also tapping
potential
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, May 30 Junior miners are pushing ahead
with plans to tap West Africa's iron ore resources and break
into the lucrative market for the steel-making ingredient,
saying tough market conditions have not cooled interest from
buyers or potential investors.
Worries over slackening demand from China, which has led
demand for iron ore for the past decade, combined with soaring
operating costs and uncertain equity and commodity markets, have
led investors to fret over the future of dozens of junior miners
and exploration companies working on deposits from Mauritania to
the Republic of Congo.
"With China slowing down, people are jittery ... Juniors'
exploration is going down, project implementation is slowing
down," ArcelorMittal's chief executive for West
Africa, Rajesh Goel, said on the sidelines of a London
conference. The steelmaker produces iron ore in Liberia as it
aims to become more self-sufficient, though given weak European
steel demand, it is currently selling tonnes mostly to China.
Juniors hope major deposits, such as Simandou in Guinea and
Belinga in Gabon, will help West Africa challenge an iron ore
market dominated by Australia and Brazil.
And they say there have seen no slackening of interest in
the region from potential strategic partners or buyers for their
ore.
The juniors' prospects for success in the region are still
far from clear, however, largely because of the heavy capital
investment most will need to build rail, port and road links.
They say that a possible pullback by major miners in the
region, as they come under pressure to tighten spending on
riskier projects, could help.
"Africa represents an opportunity to get a foothold in a
commodity that has been dominated ... by a small number of
companies. Copper has dozens of producers; iron ore has
basically three," John Welborn, chief executive of Equatorial
Resources said, referring to Rio Tinto, BHP
Billiton and Brazil's Vale
"If those three change their investment strategy, that
creates opportunity," he added, brushing off worries about the
impact of a softer iron ore price and cooling Chinese growth.
Benchmark iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI is currently trading
around $130 a tonne, down from highs of over $190 early last
year.
Juniors say that, though some projects will not see the
light of day due to high capital costs and funding constraints,
those with operating costs as low as $20, $30 or $40 a tonne
will remain feasible even in softer conditions as China's
high-cost domestic production keeps prices strong.
CHINA INC
China, avid for raw materials, has been a major funding
partner in the region, particularly as miners operating in West
Africa try to overcome one of their toughest hurdles - a dearth
of basic infrastructure, which can consume the lion's share of
budgets.
Funding from Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron & Steel, for
example, has been key to African Minerals' flagship
project in Sierra Leone.
But there is evidence of increased reluctance by China to
bet big on risky resources projects, even as it aims to boost
iron ore supply from projects its firms own.
Some analysts cite delays in Halong Mining's bid for
Sundance Resources, currently developing the Mbalam
iron ore project on the border of Congo and Cameroon.
"African Minerals in Sierra Leone has (seen) a phenomenal
transformation in just over four years, and that was only
possible with the human resource and funding (from China), but I
do believe there are alternatives. It doesn't have to be a
Chinese solution for everyone," said Luis da Silva, chief
executive of Afferro Mining, which is developing the
Nkout iron ore project in Cameroon.
Welborn said that there is intense competition among
potential investors for stakes in promising projects, which
will be beneficial for junior miners.
"Everyone is looking for an opportunity to extract value out
of the sea-borne iron ore market, which will go from 1 billion
tonnes at the moment to 3 billion by 2030 under the most
pessimistic forecasts," he said.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Jane Baird)