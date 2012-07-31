GENEVA, July 31 Global production of iron ore,
vital for the steel industry, hit a record high of 1.92 billion
tons in 2011, largely to feed surging demand from China, the
United Nations reported on Tuesday.
The UN's trade and development agency UNCTAD said in a new
report, Iron Ore Market 2011-13, that last year's total output
was up 4.7 percent on 2010, with major producer Australia
increasing its total by 12.7 percent, Brazil by 5.1 percent and
China by 2.1 percent.
In Europe, including Russia and Ukraine, production
stagnated. India, which has long been a key producer with a
growing industrial base, dropped 7.5 percent.
The overall increase in production was matched by a rise in
international iron ore trade to a record 1,115 billion tons, of
which developing countries accounted for 49.5 percent, UNCTAD
said.
Mounting demand from China has driven the global recovery in
crude steel production since the global financial crisis of
2008/09. The country's iron ore imports climbed 11 percent
against 2010 to 6,867 million tons - 61 percent of the world
total.
The report, produced by UNCTAD's Trust Fund Project on Iron
Ore Production, predicted that output would increase to about 2
billion tons this year and 2.08 billion tons in 2013. However,
market conditions would remain tight for several years, it said.
(Reported by Robert Evans; Editing by David Goodman)