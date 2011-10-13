ALMATY Oct 13 South African miner Gold Fields'
joint venture in Kyrgyzstan will suspend drilling after
supporters of its exploration project in the Central Asian state
received death threats only days after a violent attack on its
camp, the company's chairman told Reuters.
Talas Copper Gold, a joint venture between Gold Fields and
Britain's Orsu Metals , said it would postpone a
drilling programme due to begin next month until Kyrgyzstan was
able to guarantee the safety of local residents.
A mob on horseback armed with sticks and petrol bombs
attacked the company's exploration camp in the early hours of
Oct. 8, setting fire to buildings and severely beating the
security manager as he fled.
The attack is the second on Talas Copper Gold's operations
this year and the latest in a series of assaults on mining
company officials in Kyrgyzstan, which have heightened investor
concerns as the country prepares to elect its next president.
Although the company had originally planned to continue its
November drilling plan , subsequent death threats
prompted the local government to sign a protocol demanding the
temporary halt of all activity, said David Grant, chairman of
the management board at Talas Copper Gold.
"Given this new situation, we decided ... to suspend all
plans for drilling until the state is able to guarantee the
safety of the good citizens of Aral," Grant said, referring to
the village near the company's licence areas in Talas province.
"This effectively means that drilling is suspended at least
until the criminal gang and their organisers are imprisoned."
Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic of 5.5 million people,
holds an election on Oct. 30 that is widely seen as the final
stage of constitutional reforms set in motion after the
overthrow of President Kurmanbek Bakiyev in April 2010.
Rejecting nearly two decades of failed authoritarian rule,
the country is attempting to create the first parliamentary
democracy in Central Asia, a mineral-rich and strategic region
otherwise governed by presidential strongmen.
The pro-business coalition government led by Prime Minister
Almazbek Atambayev, now running for the presidency, has promised
to weed out corruption in the mining sector to secure the
proceeds from many untapped metal deposits, but progress has
been slow.
Talas Copper Gold has four exploration licences in Talas
province in northwestern Kyrgyzstan, prospective in copper, gold
and molybdenum. It has invested $15 million between 2005 and
2010, and planned a further $2.5 million spend this year.
