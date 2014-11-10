TORONTO Nov 10 The precious metals sector in
Canada, which has been battered by the plunge in gold and silver
prices, received a small spot of positive news on Monday, with
the announcement of two separate M&A deals.
Investment bankers and industry insiders believe more such
deals will be needed for miners, whose share prices have dropped
in recent months, to ride out the extended slump.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based New Gold said on
Monday it planned to buy exploration company Bayfield Ventures
Corp for C$16.6 million to expand its land holdings in
the Rainy River mining district in northwestern Ontario.
Separately late on Friday, two silver miners Scorpio Mining
and U.S. Silver & Gold also announced plans to
merge, creating a C$65 million ($57.5 million) combined entity
with a bigger portfolio of silver assets in the Americas.
The deals at values substantially below historical highs
reflect the challenges facing the sector, as gold prices have
dropped over 30 percent, and silver has plunged more than 50
percent over the last two years.
Bankers and industry executives say the tough market is
likely to compel miners to consider merging and striking deals
at previously untenable levels in order to survive.
To win investor support for such deals, bankers and lawyers
contend most are likely to be in the form of equity rather than
cash to give shareholders the possibility of future upside, if
and when precious metal prices begin to rebound.
Both the New Gold-Bayfield and Scorpio-U.S. Silver & Gold
deals are equity-based.
New Gold plans to pay 0.0477 of a share for each Bayfield
share tendered, and U.S. Silver & Gold shareholders would
receive 1.68 common shares of Scorpio for each share they
tender.
New Gold said it would integrate Bayfield's assets, which
include interests in three properties in northwestern Ontario,
into its Rainy River land package. The company had built its
position in the district by acquiring Rainy River Resources Ltd
for C$310 million in 2013.
The combined Scorpio-U.S. Gold & Silver entity would have
two producing mines, a third in development, and an advanced
stage exploration project, the companies said. It will be called
Scorpio Mining.
The companies said the combined entity will produce between
4.5 and 5 million silver equivalent ounces annually. Both
boards have approved the deal, and officers and directors in
both companies are voting shares they control in favor of it.
In addition, Tocqueville Asset Management, which controls
some 15.9 percent of Scorpio's common shares, and Sprott Asset
Management, which controls about 19.6 percent of U.S. Silver &
Gold shares and about 1.6 percent of Scorpio stock, have both
entered lock-up agreements and agreed to back the deal.
($1 = C$1.1315 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)