By Sonali Paul and Gyles Beckford
MELBOURNE/WELLINGTON, June 16 New Zealand
decides this week whether to approve an underwater iron-ore
operation that would likely become the world's first commercial
metals mine at the bottom of the sea.
A green light to allow New Zealand's Trans Tasman Resources
Ltd to start iron-ore dredging off the country's west coast will
encourage others looking to mine copper, cobalt, manganese and
other metals deeper on the ocean floor but worried about
regulatory hurdles.
Along the Pacific Rim of Fire, as deep as 6,000 metres
underwater, volcano crusts, "black smoker" chimneys and vast
beds of manganese nodules hold promise for economic powers like
China and Japan as well as many poor island states busy pegging
stakes on the ocean floor.
"A lot of people are watching the Trans Tasman Resources
outcome," said Michael Johnston, chief executive of Nautilus
Minerals, which is working on a deep-sea project off
Papua New Guinea and is also in talks with New Zealand.
Other countries in the Pacific looking at underwater mining
include Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu, which have all
issued exploration licenses. Cook Islands in the South Pacific
plans to put seabed exploration licenses up for bids later this
year.
In the 750,000 sq km (290,000 square miles) of territorial
waters around the Cook Islands are mineral nodules the size of
potatoes to lettuce heads and rich in manganese and cobalt, a
resource Imperial College marine geoscientist David Cronan
estimates at 10 billion tonnes.
"If only 10 percent of that resource can be recovered it
will be one of the largest mineral deposits ever discovered. It
is a world class mineral deposit," says the Cook Islands
National Seabed Minerals Policy, approved on June 10.
The push to explore the ocean is gaining momentum as ore
grades on land decline and demand grows for metals in high-tech
applications, and is more feasible now with the help of
technology developed for the deepwater oil and gas industry.
Still, there are technological hurdles and fears among
scientists and environmentalists that mining could destroy
fragile fisheries and exotic creatures at the bottom of the
ocean.
"Deep sea mining is coming faster than the scientific
community can monitor it," said Carlos Duarte, director of the
University of Western Australia's Oceans Institute.
WAITING IN THE WINGS
Trans Tasman Resources, which hopes to start mining in 2016,
already has a mining licence but needs a marine consent from New
Zealand's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The is the EPA's first test of regulating mining in the
country's territorial waters. Its next is an application from
Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd, seeking to mine phosphate
several hundred kilometres off the east coast of the South
Island.
Others waiting in the wings include Neptune Minerals, with
deep sea tenements covering 175,000 sq km off several South
Pacific countries, including New Zealand.
While the world's biggest miners have no deep sea mining
tenements, Anglo American PLC is keeping an eye on
underwater prospects with a 5.95 percent stake in Nautilus.
The biggest backers for Nautilus are Omani oilfield services
billionaire Mohammed Al Barwani and Russia's richest tycoon
Alisher Usmanov's Metalloinvest Holding Ltd, who
together own 40 percent.
The Canadian company aims to dig up a seafloor massive
sulphide deposit, Solwara 1, about 1,600 metres underwater off
Papua New Guinea, starting from 2017.
Massive sulphide deposits form around deep sea vents that
spurt super hot, acidic water with metals dissolved from the
earth's crust. The metals drop out when the "black smokers" hit
the cooler sea water and form rocky chimneys.
Nautilus plans to use three huge robots, one of which has
already been built at a British factory and weighs in at 310
tonnes. These cut into the seafloor with 4-metre wide claws,
break the rocks and collect them in a slurry that will be piped
1.6 km to a support vessel.
The remaining water and rock will be sent back down another
pipe nearly all the way back to the ocean floor, which CEO
Johnston said meant there would be no plumes of sediment
travelling long distances, limiting the impact on sea life.
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
It's the potential impact on sea life that could prove a
major hurdle in getting projects approved.
For the Trans Tasman project a crawler machine, likened to a
giant vacuum, will cut 11 metres into the seabed. Material will
be pumped up to a processing plant on a ship, where iron ore
will be separated using magnets.
Trans Tasman says its project is very different and less
destructive than deep sea mining as it will be operating in
depths up to just 100 metres in an area already buffeted by
storms and ocean currents.
"Our view, supported by our science experts, is that between
five and 10 years you will get almost full recovery of the area
that's been mined ... because the organisms and environment are
already quite adapted and recover quickly," Chief Executive Tim
Crossley told Reuters.
Conservationists and the fishing industry say the EPA should
reject Trans Tasman's application.
"There's not enough understanding of the marine environment,
what occurs out there physiologically and ecologically, to
engage in this activity. We want a moratorium until we
understand things better," said Kiwis Against Seabed Mining
chairman Phil McCabe.
He says sediment put back in the ocean by Trans Tasman could
be carried far and wide by currents in an area through which
whales and dolphins migrate and where fish spawn.
Cook Islands is following the advice of the European
Union-backed Pacific Deep Sea Minerals project, taking a go-slow
approach to set up regulations and monitoring to ensure its
pristine waters are protected.
South Korea, which has been spending around $5 million a
year on deep sea minerals research, is also taking a
precautionary approach, aiming to decide in 2016 whether to seek
a mining license from the International Seabed Authority after
its exploration licenses expire.
The biggest hurdles to deep sea mining would be tackling the
steep rolling seabeds and coming up with technology that limits
the impact on the delicate sea floor environment, said Sang-Bum
Chi, seabed resources project manager at the Korea Institute of
Ocean Science & Technology.
China and Japan, too, are exploring the Clarion Clipperton
Zone in the Pacific Ocean, as well as the Western Pacific and
the Indian Ocean.
"There is a big technology gap that would need to be bridged
before actual commercial harvesting of nodules could take
place," said Paul Lynch, Seabed Minerals Commissioner in the
Cook Islands.
($1 = 1.1562 New Zealand Dollars)
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Co in SEOUL; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)